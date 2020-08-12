Schools in C’lang charging fee over govt-prescribed rate

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Aug 11: The All Changlang District Students’ Union wrote to the Changlang DDSE on Tuesday, stating that many schools in the district are charging “exorbitant admission fees from poor students” despite the order issued by the education secretary on 30 July regarding the prescribed school admission fee structure for Classes 9-12.

The union requested the DDSE to direct the principals and headmasters to refund the excess fees collected from the poor students at the earliest.

The union also alleged that students passing Class 10 from the National Institute of Open Schooling were being denied admission in other schools, and requested the DDSE

to make sure that such students are given admission.

Taking serious note of the complaints received in the matter, the deputy commissioner issued a circular on Tuesday, instructing the principals, headmasters, BRCCs and CRCCs to submit the status report regarding the collection of school admission fees on or before 28 August.