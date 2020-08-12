Webinar on physical education profession held

PASIGHAT, Aug 11: Physical education degree holders from across the country participated in a webinar on ‘Career, scope and importance of physical education profession and professionals’, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Physical Education Association (APPEA) on Monday.

APPEA secretary-general Thomas Ering informed that several prominent scholars, including the HoD of RGU’s physical education department, Dr Anil Mili, RGU’s Physical Education Assistant Professor, Dr Tadang Minu, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) joint secretary Dr Sharad Kumar Sharma, and PEFI general secretary, Dr Piyush Jain discussed matters related to “career and scope in physical education in institutions upto university level” during the webinar. (DIPRO)