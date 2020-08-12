Janmashtami greetings

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Stating that the day is precious as “someone special was born to fight against inhumanity” on this day, Khandu in his message called upon all, irrespective of religion and faith, to celebrate the festival in the spirit of harmony and peace.

Mishra in his message said, “Janmashtami is the day of the birth of Lord Krishna, who was born as a pure and infinite consciousness to eliminate the evil and revive the goodness. This day marks the beginning of the end of darkness, and rooting out of the evil forces dominating the earth.”

“May the festival of Janmashtami inspire us to inculcate best action, just action and right action,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)