36 CPMF personnel test Covid-19 positive in Lohit

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: Of the 103 Covid-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday, in Lohit alone, 36 central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel returned positive tests. They are returnees from Manipur.

One more was detected in the district, and is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Twenty-two cases were reported in East Kameng. Nine of them are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier, nine were detected from Seppa town and four are returnees.

Eight cases were reported in West Kameng. Six of them are primary contacts, one is a returnee and one is a truck driver detected at the check gate.

In East Siang five cases were found among the CPMF and two were detected at the check gate.

Four cases have been reported in Tawang, three of which are primary contacts and one is a truck driver detected at the check gate.

In Lower Siang, two are primary contacts and two were detected at the check gate.

Changlang found one among the CPMF and two are returnees from Bihar.

Two cases each were detected in Namsai (CPMF personnel) and Papum Pare (returnees at Gumto check gate).

One case each was detected in Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Upper Siang and Longding.

Meanwhile, 25 people also recovered on the day. These include seven in the Itanagar-capital region, six in Lower Siang, five in Changlang, four in West Kameng, two in East Kameng and one in Longding.

In the capital

The Itanagar-capital region (ICR) recorded 10 cases, three of which were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, two from the Covid care centre at Zoo area, Itanagar, two from the RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar, two from IMC testing centre, Naharlagun, and one from the paid quarantine testing centre, Itanagar.

The number of people turning up for antigen tests also increased on Wednesday. Altogether, 710 antigen tests were conducted on the day.

The highest 359 tests were conducted at the Banderdewa check gate, followed by 100 at the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashoka kiosk and 83 at the RK Mission Hospital testing centre.

At present, there are 100 active cases in the ICR. The total tests conducted are 44, 719.