AALO, Aug 12: Commute through the Aalo-Pangin road was disrupted in different locations of the road after the recent rainfall.

Highway Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu and his team are making all efforts and visiting the worst hit Aalo-Pangin-Boleng trijunction.

This is also overburdening the Covid-19 workers at the Piyi check gate as the vehicles pass through it. (DIPRO)