NPP seeks constitutional amendment to enrich Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The National People’s Party (NPP) has said that Arunachalees should stand united and ask the centre for facilitating constitutional amendments to enrich the state. This was in reference to the demand for creation of Mon Autonomous Council (MAC).

It said that many political parties have been demanding inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in the 6th Schedule in order to make Arunachalees owner of all natural resources instead of just being protectors.

“We should unite to achieve the goal as the centre and the state are led by the same party,” the NPP said in a statement.

It further said that “the Statehood Act, 1987 is defective as it empowers the governor.”

NPP president Gicho Kabak and vice president Nima Sangey Saling further said that “the demand for MAC should not be a cause of political unrest now.”

Appreciating Chief Minister Pema Khandu for running the state government smoothly, including paying salaries to all employees and pension to all pensioners, the party said that “there should not be reason for political upheaval for such a trivial reason and giving bandh call is against the larger interest of the state.”