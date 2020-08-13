Strict adherence to SOP needed to control cases in Itanagar

The district medical officer of the Capital Complex, Dr Mandip Perme on Tuesday said that the number of Covid-19 positive cases is increasing in Itanagar town.

The announcement comes at a time when 20 people, including staffers and secondary and primary contacts at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) main branch in Itanagar tested positive for Covid-19.

A building located nearby SBI has also been declared as a containment zone after people living in it tested positive. During the lockdown period when the number of Covid positive cases was rising at Naharlagun, the number of cases in Itanagar remained considerably low.

However, with the opening of the lockdown, the number of cases in Itanagar is gradually increasing and is a matter of serious concern. It seems citizens are not following the standard operating procedures (SOP) laid down by the health department properly.

It is seen that most of the shopkeepers do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing norms in their shops. Even the people out on the streets do not wear masks. This is happening despite several appeals by the health department to maintain the SOP.

By refusing to follow the SOP, people are not only putting their own lives at risks but also that of others. The administration should crack down on such people who are not following the SOP.