AIC introduces tele-consultation service

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The Apollo Information Centre (AIC) here has introduced tele-consultation facility for its patients.

The centre would also serve as a one-stop location for arranging prior appointments with consultants at any of the Apollo hospitals in Chennai, New Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata and facilitate post-treatment follow up.

To ensure patient’s comfort, the Apollo hospitals are also providing free pick-up service from airports and railway stations in Chennai and Delhi on request, Biki Punung, proprietor of IC, Itanagar said.

The Apollo Hospitals Group last year opened its 58th information centre in Itanagar as a part of its effort to bring advanced world-class healthcare services more accessible to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.