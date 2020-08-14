AIMSU opposes autonomy demand

ROING, Aug 13: The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) has vehemently opposed the demand for an autonomous district council (ADC) by the Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee (MARDC).

Stating that the MARDC’s move “is not in the interest of the unity and integrity of our pan-Arunachal tribal community,” the AIMSU said it outright rejects any divisive idea which is not in the interest of Arunachal as a whole.

“The Mon autonomous council demand is based on unique culture and religion. In our opinion, every tribe of our state has a unique identity and culture, which every tribe wants to keep preserved. Granting of one autonomous council will be tantamount to fuelling demands for more such councils, which will prove to be disastrous as our state comprises of more than 25 major tribes and more than 120 sub-tribes,” the AIMSU said, adding that this would lead to a “policy paralysis and throttle the iota of development activities taking place.”

The union pointed out that the 6th schedule of the constitution confers the status of an autonomous council on the basis of deprivation of a tribal group politically, culturally, geographically, economically, etc.

“The Mon region fares much better than the rest of the state,” it said. “There are worse districts that need the status of an ADC.”

The student body also criticized the decision to raise the ADC issue during the pandemic that the whole state is reeling under.

“Instead of tantalizing social and civil unrest in the state, and a possible geopolitical impact as China and India have contentious issues pertaining to the region, the government should divert its attention to catering to pressing issues of the day, such as lack of proper amenities in quarantine facilities, lack of grocery for daily consumption, flood-like situations in many parts of the state, road connectivity, and lack of electricity and water in the state,” the AIMSU said.