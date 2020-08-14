BRO workers reiterate pending demands

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) Labourers Union, North East Region, has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking immediate attention to its pending grievances.

Claiming that not a single day of leave has been allowed to the casual paid labourers (CPL) till date, including maternity benefit leave, the union sought implementation of medical leave and “hospitalized leave,” besides implementation of the Maternity Benefit Act, 2017, and leave, “as per notification of the government of Arunachal Pradesh,” immediately.

Besides seeking implementation of the central government’s labour codes in the BRO, and construction of “labour sheds” with CGI sheet roofing and other basic facilities as per the labour law, the union demanded issuance of essential commodities at concessional rates, in accordance with the BR Regulations, for the CPLs working in jungles, valleys or mountains, where there are no shops or canteens.

It also demanded opening of creches for children at all the labourers’ camps under the organization; payment of bonus at the revised rate as per the Bonus Amendment Act; payment of increased VDA (minimum wages) as per the CLC (central); approval of semi-skilled/unskilled supervisory status for CPL mates/supervisors as per the order of the labour & employment ministry; and issuance of kerosene oil and bukharis (room heaters) to all the CPLs working above the altitude of 8,000 feet.

Seeking sufficient tools, it also demanded that raincoats, gumboots, umbrellas and warm clothing be provided to all the CPLs, besides face masks, sanitizer and gloves as protection from Covid-19.

It also demanded payment of the wages of all the CPLs under the 42 BRTF, 90 RCC, 97 RCC, 115 RCC, etc, where works were reportedly held up due to the outbreak of Covid-19.