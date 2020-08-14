Milch cows distributed under CMWR scheme

ROING, Aug 13: The animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department organized a function here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district on 12 August to distribute livestock (milch cows) under the Chief Minister’s White Revolution (CMWR) scheme.

With this, LDV became the first district to implement the CMWR scheme.

Milch cows with calves and two heifers each were handed over to five beneficiaries – out of the 115 dairy subsidy beneficiaries and four dairy entrepreneurs – in the first batch of distribution.

The first five beneficiaries were selected through a lottery of the final list of beneficiaries.

Handing over the cattle to the beneficiaries, DC Mitali Namchoom advised them to take proper care of the cattle and augment their income through the sale of milk.

She also advised them to increase the production of milk and look to producing clarified butter (ghee), cottage cheese (paneer), curd (dahi), and other milk products in the district itself.

The DC said the selected beneficiaries had worked hard to grow crops and construct cattle sheds but the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the process, due to which the crops and cattle sheds were damaged.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to diversify into farming, fishery, piggery, poultry, etc, to scale up their enterprises and increase their income, and as a precautionary measure during tough times like the one faced during the lockdown due to the pandemic.

DVO Dr Emo Lego, DRDA PD Oling Lego, EAC Olak Apang, VO Dr Subi Migri, SVOs Drs Rana Chaudhury and Asif Ahmed, and other veterinary staffers were present at the function. (DIPRO)