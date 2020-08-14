MLA assures villagers of all-round development

PANGING, Aug 13: Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing visited remote Pangkang (Jorkong) village in Siang district on Thursday, and assured the villagers that he would bring all-round development in his constituency.

Tasing said he would give priority to education, health, irrigation, drinking water supply, and road connectivity, besides taking up “other pending issues.”

“The present government will take all steps that are necessary for the prosperity of the people,” the MLA said.

He said politics should not used as hindrance to the development of his constituency.

Tasing also inspected the ongoing construction of the community hall, which is being executed by the Pangin division of the hydropower department.

The MLA was accompanied by Siang DRCHO Dr Kaling Tamuk, Hydropower AE Tanom Tatak, and Riga PHC MO Dr Tonu Taki.