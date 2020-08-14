MLA distributes machineries to CMSKY beneficiaries

AALO, Aug 13: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini distributed four tractors, 13 power tillers and 10 rotary tillers under the Chief Minister Sashakt Kishan Yojana (CMSKY) to the beneficiaries of his constituency in a function at the DDA office here on Thursday.

The MLA advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the subsidized machineries.

“This Covid-19 pandemic was a testing time for our productivity and self-sustainability during the month-long lockdown,” he said, and commended the agriculture department for its efforts in meeting the needs of the town and giving a fillip to the rural economy by marketing local products.

Jini assured to provide seeds of various vegetables during this season to the farmers of his constituency.

Stating that the district is bestowed with fertile soil for large-scale farming, West Siang DC Moki Loyi stressed on more funding. He exhorted the farmers to obtain more and more Kishan credit cards to avail government benefits in the future.

State Bharatiya Kishan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen spoke on the steps being taken under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

DDA Margi Ete said “double-cropping system will be taken up by the department from this time to generate productivity.”

SDAO Nyage Loya, ADO Jarney Yomcha and progressive farmer Duge Ete also spoke. (DIPRO)