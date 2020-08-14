Progs organized under GMB

YINGKIONG, Aug 13: The Mariyang subdivision administration in Upper Siang district conducted a ‘mass social service, awareness-cum-demonstration on segregation of solid waste management and tree plantation’ programme here on 12 August as part of the weeklong behaviour change campaign, ‘Gandagi mukt Bharag (GMB)’, which will conclude on 15 August.

During the programme, which was organized in collaboration with the PHE&WS and the UD&H departments, Mariyang ADC Manjuli Komut instructed the two departments and the CHC here to “coordinate in creating awareness in entire Mariyang subdivision on the GMB.”

In Tawang district, 780 saplings of various species were planted in SP Colony in Tawang on Thursday by personnel of the police and the forest department to mark the GMB initiative. Similar drives were also organized at various villages in Jang, Tawang and Lumla. (With DIPRO input)