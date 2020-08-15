Covid-19 claims one more life; MLA Jummum Ete Deori tests Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: A 55-year-old man from Namsai died of Covid-19 on Friday.

He had been referred to the Tezu zonal general hospital on 13 August with severe respiratory distress, health officials said.

With this, the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the state is now five.

Meanwhile, 95 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state, taking the total to 852 active cases, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and East and West Kameng districts leading the graph. (See report here.)

West Kameng reported 44 fresh cases on Friday, taking the total in the district to 110. Of the 44, 27 are CPMF personnel, 16 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one is a returnee from Assam.

In the ICR, eight fresh cases were reported, taking the total active cases to 109. Five were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, two at the paid quarantine testing centre, Itanagar, and one at the TRIHMS.

In East Siang, nine CPMF personnel in QF tested Covid-19 positive.

Changlang also reported nine cases, including five CPMF personnel, three shopkeepers, and one returnee from Assam.

Thirty-two persons were discharged on Friday, with 13 in the ICR and seven in Tawang.

MLA Jummum Ete Deori tests Covid-19+ve

Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

She had recently attended a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, the Namsai DC, SP and DMO, and others.

The others who were at the meeting have tested negative, and will be tested again after five days. All are in home quarantine.

Namsai ADC S Minning has requested all those who came in direct contact with Deori five days prior to and after the meeting to get tested and isolate themselves for at least five days.

The ADC also urged all who came in contact with the public leaders and the officers at the meeting to isolate themselves for five days and get themselves tested.

The people have been asked to contact the DC office control room at 98630 21194, 81310 44050 and 98630 34626 if they have health complications.