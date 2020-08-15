Flashflood damages houses, sweeps away hanging bridge in Kimin

Staff Reporter

KIMIN, Aug 14: Two houses were swept away while four others were damaged here in Papum Pare district on Friday, owing to a sudden rise in the water level of the Kudh and the Kimin river, caused by heavy downpour.

However, there are no reports of any casualty.

Giving details of the damages caused by the flood, Kimin ADC Likha Tejji said, “Two houses, belonging to Likha Temi and Takam Kamey, were swept away by the rising water of the Kudh river, while water from the Kimin river flowed into houses beside the 8 Km road and damaged four houses.”

“Both the rivers are small streams. However, the water level tends to rise during the rainy season,” the ADC informed.

He said that the flashflood also completely damaged the flood protection retaining walls at Model Village, which had been constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore three years ago.

“Raging water of the Kudh river also damaged the Rs 2 crore worth flood protection wall that had been constructed around the Catholic church here. The hanging bridge over the Kimin river has also been swept away,” Tejji said.

A fish pond was also swept away and several paddy fields have been inundated, he said.

“A paddy field, belonging to one Khyoda Raj, was inundated, and a mithun was also reportedly swept away by floodwater. Overall, a lot of damage has been incurred during the flood. Around 3,000 saplings which we had planted last year were also uprooted,” the ADC informed.

Meanwhile, in Naharlagun also, flashflood triggered by heavy rainfall occurred behind Kipa Commercial building in G Extension on the same day.

Reportedly, water from Lagun Nallah entered the nearby houses and swept away 13 vehicles.