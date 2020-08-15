Forum seeks support for Indo-Naga peace talks, calls for maintaining brotherhood

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: The Tirap Changlang and Longding People’s Forum (TCLPeF) has appealed to the people of the state to maintain brotherhood and support the Indo-Naga peace talks which have been lingering for decades.

Stating that many precious lives and properties have been lost due to violence fuelled by insurgency and counter-insurgency activities, the forum said that peace would return to the insurgency-infested Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts only through the Indo-Naga peace talks “by finding a permanent and sustainable peace solution.”

Reacting to the recent press statement of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the TCLPeF demanded to know where the union was for so long if it was concerned about the people of the three districts.

The AAPSU did not come forward when it was much needed, it said.

“When many lives and properties were threatened due to insurgency and counter-insurgency activities, where have they been lurking around? Now when everything is going to be resolved through the Indo-Naga peace talks, why are the organizations feeling insecure and restless?” the TCLPeF questioned.

It also said that the Naga tribes of TCL districts “are Nagas by culture, origin and by birth.”

Terming the AAPSU’s statement “unwarranted, baseless and an attempt to manipulate the established history of a particular race, which may create social disharmony amongst the peace-loving citizens,” the forum said that a mature organization like the AAPSU should refrain from making “misleading” statements.

“Peace is indispensable for every citizen and for the development of entire nation. With this very sole objective, all the stakeholders and the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are leaving no stone unturned to achieve the peace solution at the earliest possible,” the TCLPeF said, and appealed to the people of the state to support the Indo-Naga peace talks to bring permanent peace in the three districts.