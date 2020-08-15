CS releases books by NABARD

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday released two books, titled Performance Report of NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh – Annual Report 2019-20 and Study Report on Issues of SHGs Bank Linkage Programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of NABARD Itanagar General Manager GK Nair and Assistant General Manager R Verghese, at the civil secretariat here.

Among others, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Industries Secretary Hage Tari and Agriculture Director Anong Lego were present. (CS’ PR Cell)