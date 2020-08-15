ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday released two books, titled Performance Report of NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh – Annual Report 2019-20 and Study Report on Issues of SHGs Bank Linkage Programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of NABARD Itanagar General Manager GK Nair and Assistant General Manager R Verghese, at the civil secretariat here.
Among others, Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Industries Secretary Hage Tari and Agriculture Director Anong Lego were present. (CS’ PR Cell)
CS releases books by NABARD
ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday released two books, titled Performance Report of NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh – Annual Report 2019-20 and Study Report on Issues of SHGs Bank Linkage Programmes in Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of NABARD Itanagar General Manager GK Nair and Assistant General Manager R Verghese, at the civil secretariat here.