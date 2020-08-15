MLA inaugurates circuit house

LEMMI, Aug 14: Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the circuit house here in Pakke-Kessang district on Friday, in the presence of DC Gautam Hazarika, SP JK Lego, and PWD SE Hage Bida.

The inaugural function was also attended by HoDs and members of the Pakke-Kessang District Intellectual Forum and the All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union.

The MLA appealed to the public to take care of public properties and offer hospitality to visitors and tourists.