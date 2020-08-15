RGU brings joy amid sad times

In what could be termed a matter of huge pride, the lone central university of the state, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), secured the second position among all central universities in the country. RGU bagged the second position among the 40 central universities in a ranking prepared by the ministry of human resource development (HRD). Jamia Millia Islamia University topped the list. The result has brought happiness across the state. People are naturally proud and happy to see RGU making it to the list of top universities of the country.

However, still much is to be done in order to develop RGU as a truly top-level university of the country. The infrastructure is still quite poor in comparison to other NE universities like Tezpur and the NEHU. The quality of work is pathetic. Most of the buildings constructed a few years ago have started to develop cracks. RGU should first of all concentrate on improving its infrastructure. Effort should also be made to improve the quality of research being carried out in the university. Also, more departments should be opened in order to diversify the areas of research. There is no doubt that since the present Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, took over, RGU has been improving, with the campus also looking much cleaner and beautiful. However, the university should continue to strive to improve and work on the areas where there is a need for urgent improvement.