Offensive against ULFA

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA (I), has stated that three of its top leaders have been killed and at least 19 others injured in what it claims were aerial strikes allegedly carried out by Indian security forces along the India-Myanmar border. The strikes reportedly targeted several of the group’s mobile camps situated along the international border between Nagaland and Myanmar, as well as Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

There has been no official confirmation or response from Indian defence or security agencies regarding the alleged drone or missile strikes, or the reported casualties.

While independent verification is difficult, especially with the defence establishment maintaining silence, the details provided by the ULFA suggest this was a large-scale offensive, marking one of the most significant attacks on the group in recent years. The ULFA has maintained a presence in Upper Assam and parts of Arunachal for years, making the sudden and precise nature of the strike particularly notable. The operation appears to have been carefully planned, given the reported accuracy of the attacks.

The banned insurgent group, led by Paresh Baruah, has long sought independence. Following a split within the ULFA over peace talks dividing the group into pro-talk and anti-talk factions, the ULFA (Anti-Talk Faction), which later rebranded itself as ULFA (Independent), has largely operated from bases in Myanmar in recent decade. The group has maintained active zones of operation in Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts of Arunachal.

The Government of India appears to be signalling a more offensive posture against insurgent groups. However, it remains to be seen whether this recent action targets only ULFA (I) or is part of a broader campaign against other armed groups operating in the region.