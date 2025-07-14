The Department of Education has announced that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is planning to open five schools for children with special needs (CwSN), and that it is currently awaiting Cabinet approval. Once approval is granted, the locations will be finalized. After that, work on establishing the schools will begin in earnest.

At present, there is no government-run school for children with special needs, apart from the Donyi Polo School for the Hearing Impaired, which has been providing school education. Many children who require support continue to remain underserved.

The RTE Act ensures free and compulsory education for all children, including those with disabilities, up to the age of 14. Meanwhile, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, emphasizes inclusive education in all schools and aims to create an enabling environment for students with disabilities. However, these two Acts have not been effective in fully ensuring access to education or inclusivity. Children with disabilities are often left in isolation due to the lack of a supportive system.

The government must prioritize the establishment of schools for children with special needs at the earliest. In the absence of such institutions, private individuals and NGOs have been shouldering the responsibility. It is now time for the government to step up and take responsibility by establishing schools that are accessible and affordable to all. Expensive private schools are not a viable option for many families. The state must fulfil its duty by creating a supportive environment with proper facilities, trained instructors, and effective administration to ensure quality education for all children.