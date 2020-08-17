Cycling club celebrates I-Day with ‘Freedom ride’

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: Celebrating the 74th Independence Day, 18 bicycle riders pedalled from near the clock tower here to Jullang Tinali, covering 12 kms.

Themed ‘Freedom ride’, the event was organized by the Itanagar Cycling Meet (ICM) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of Arunachal Pradesh.

ISSE Deputy SPD Nangram Pingkap spoke on the importance of staying physically fit and healthy, especially during the Covid-19 scourge. He encouraged the youths and the people in general to start bicycling “for good health and safe environment.”

ICM director Ijum Gadi spoke on the benefits of regular cycling. ICM secretary Don Gao also spoke.