Independence Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: The 74th Independence Day was celebrated across the state, in compliance with the Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines, on 15 August.

In Papum Pare district, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali unfurled the tricolour in headquarters Yupia, in the presence of DC Pige Ligu, SP Jimmy Chiram, government officers, and awardees.

The MLA felicitated Covid-19 workers, the best sanitary worker under SBM, the best handloom weaver, 2019-20, gram preraks, creative assistants and the winners of the essay and slogan writing competitions conducted earlier under the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

In Sagalee, MLA Nabam Tuki unfurled the national flag, launched the nutritional kitchen garden scheme, and distributed seeds among the beneficiaries.

In Kimin, ADC Likha Tejji unfurled the tricolour and felicitated the Covid-19 workers, while in Doimukh SDO Sabodam Tayang unfurled the flag in the presence of government officers, GBs, and others.

In Doimukh, 12 Bn NDRF Commanding Officer Arun Deogam hoisted the national flag at the battalion’s campus on the occasion of Independence Day.

Deogam paid tribute to the martyrs, and commended the work done by the frontline Covid-19 workers.

Medals were presented to the personnel of the battalion for their meritorious services.

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) family also celebrated Independence Day with Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha hoisting the national flag.

In his address, the VC said “a country can be successful only when every citizen of the country feels that they are important and acknowledged.”

“The RGU family has been working even during the lockdown period for the betterment of the university and this has paid dividends,” the VC said, referring to RGU securing the second rank in the central universities’ rankings.

He described the National Education Policy-2020 as “a revolutionary step towards realizing our true potential.”

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, and other teaching and non-teaching staffers also paid their respects to the country’s freedom fighters.

Students of the music department performed ‘Gandhi bhajan’ and sang patriotic songs.

In Koloriang, Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba unfurled the national flag. He gave away awards to government officials and a sanitary assistant, and presented the ‘district excellent award’ to national level football player Bamang Ana.

In Palin in Kra Daadi district, DC S Miji did the honours, and highlighted the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme. He also launched the nutritional kitchen garden scheme for the district.

In Boleng in Siang district, Independence Day was celebrated by paying a standing ovation to the health workers and other Covid-19 frontline workers. MLA Ojing Tasing unfurled the flag. He also flagged off a basic life support ambulance and inaugurated the permanent Unnying pandal constructed by the Unnying committee.

In Rumgong, MLA Talem Taboh unfurled the national flag. The best teachers and Covid-19 warriors were felicitated with commendation certificates and mementos.

In Anini in Dibang Valley district, MLA Mopi Mihu, DC Minga Serpa and government officers, GBs and others participated in the celebration.

The district administration felicitated selected government employees and Covid-19 frontline workers.

In West Siang HQ Aalo, MLA Kento Jini unfurled the national flag and highlighted the various initiatives being taken up by the state and the central governments.

The MLA also gave away commendation certificates to government officials, Covid-19 warriors and meritorious students, and distributed red coats to the newly appointed GBs.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku unfurled the flag and highlighted the various completed and ongoing projects in the district. He felicitated Covid-19 workers, the best teachers and the topper students, issued the red coat to Gaon Buri Oyiti Siboh, and launched the ‘Nasha mukt Bharat’ campaign.

Independence Day was also celebrated in Lower Dibang Valley, Tawang, Tirap, Changlang, East Kameng, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Pakke-Kessang and other districts in a similar fashion. (With inputs from DIPROs and correspondents)