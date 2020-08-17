Rice being airlifted to Mengio

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: The state government started airlifting PDS rice to Mengio in Papum Pare district on Sunday.

Altogether 200 quintals of rice will be made available there under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The state government has requisitioned the service of a Skyone helicopter for the purpose.

“The chopper will make eight trips. PDS items could not be delivered to Mengio in June and July because the road condition is very bad,” SDFSCO Nabam Kiron Hina said.

The chopper made two sorties to Mengio on Sunday.