45 selected for state awards

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: Forty-five people have been selected for the state awards this year. Their names were announced on the occasion of Independence Day.

Nine people have been selected to receive gold medals. They are Joint Health Secretary Mamta Riba, Upper Subansiri DSP Mito Riba, Capital Electrical Division EE Joram Lali, TRIHMS Biochemistry Assistant Professor Dr Gomi Basar, Yomcha CHC MO Dr Jumge Padu, AIR artist James Bijnoo Nabam, social workers Lobsang Phuntsok and Desai Linggi, and East Kameng SP Office Head Constable Jitendra Kumar Choudhary.

Those selected for silver medals include Dibang Valley CO Rosalind Pertin, Cooperative Societies Joint Registrar Rinchin Dorjee Thongon, Senior Medical Officers Drs Tage Neha (West Kameng), Kadum Jonnom (East Siang) and Dominic Lokam (Itanagar capital region), Bana (East Kameng) BDO Rakham Langdo, SIC (Vigilance) Inspector Tapun Messar, Aalo (West Siang) PHE&WS Division JE Tumba Ete, Directorate of Audit & Pension Superintendent Ngayar Pertin, Tezu (Lohit) GHSS Junior Teacher Rina K Singh, Fire & Emergency Services Fireman Lokir Gadi, Lohit DC Office UDC Arun Kumar Ghosh, and Chera Talo District Hospital (Kurung Kumey) Auxiliary Nursing Midwife Rengchi Yachuk.

Twenty-three others will receive commendation certificates for their services. They include Balijan (Papum Pare) EAC Mudo Tamo, Kanubari (Longding) CO Yowa Anya, ICR Senior Medical Officer Dr Mausami Bini Lokam, MOs Drs Karbak Tamar (Itafort UPHC) and Tilling Gambo (Rakap UPHC), Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission Manager Jechonia Islary, SIT Crime Branch Sub-Inspector Kamnu Wangsu, Fire & Emergency Services Station Officer Koj Taro, SIT Crime Branch Inspector Ashok Tayeng, Namsai PS SI Ajay Kumar, Papum Pare Epidemiologist Dr Ili Angu, Hawai (Anjaw) GHSS TGT L Chandra Kumar Singh, Planning Department CM Fellow Ronnie Nido, Leparada DC Office LDC Ekar Doke, Fire & Emergency Services Leading Fireman Ugjum Rida, West Siang SP Office Head Constable Libi Pakam, Lower Siang district hospital laboratory technician Biplop Kutum, East Kameng district hospital laboratory technician Ojing Tabing, Lower Dibang Valley DMO Office Auxiliary Nursing Midwife Soge Poyom, Khonsa (Tirap) General Hospital ANM Chali Khetey, Guwahati Deputy Resident Commissioner Office contingency staffer Manab Kakati, Basar (Leparada) and CHC sweeper Santosh Ram.

The awards and commendation certificates are generally awarded on the occasion of Republic Day.