E-symposium on career choices amid Covid-19 held

RONO HILLS, Aug 17: The commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here began a two-day e-symposium on ‘Crafting career choices amid Covid-19 crisis’ on Monday.

The programme is aimed at addressing the needs of the youths with respect to careers and employment opportunities.

RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasized the need to rebuild confidence among the students, parents, and teachers regarding career opportunities in the time of Covid-19.

The event’s organizing secretary and coordinator, Dr Vinod Kumar Yadav and Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar, respectively, shared their perspectives on the importance of the programme and expressed the need to learn to live with the new challenge.

Commerce HoD Prof Otem Padung and RGUSU academic secretary Techi Tasina also spoke.

The event saw the participation of over a hundred students, scholars, academicians and youths, including five from overseas.

The symposium is being held in collaboration with the IQAC, the RGUSU, the university’s placement cell, career counselling cell, NSS cell, and others.