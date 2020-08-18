Solar mast light erected in Kesi Tali

KESI TALI, Aug 17: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak helped the villagers erect a solar mast light here in West Siang district during his visit to the village last Saturday.

Remote Kesi Tali village has seven houses with a population of 35 people, and continues to remain isolated due to the lack of road connectivity. The nearest town, Kamba, is around 19 kms away, and the villagers normally travel on foot to procure their requirements.

The MLA assured the villagers that he would ensure that a motorable road is laid to connect to Kesi Tali within the next one year, and that a community hall is constructed here soon.

He appealed to the villagers to take advantage of the government’s scheme and adopt cluster farming and kitchen gardens.