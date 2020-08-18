KVK provides gram seeds to farmers

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Aug 17: Bordumsa ADC Talo Jerang on Monday distributed gram seeds to farmers here in Changlang district for cluster farming.

The seeds, which were provided by the Jairampur-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), were distributed to 10 clusters. Each cluster was provided with 120 kgs of black and 60 kgs of green gram seeds.

The ADC advised the farmers to cultivate gram commercially and to market their farm produces through the farmers-producers organization (FPO) to reap the benefits.

KVK scientist Dr Naresh Kumar advised the farmers to take up cluster farming for commercial benefit, while agronomist Ashutosh Pratap Singh educated them on the scientific methods of gram cultivation. He also informed the farmers about the demand and the market value of gram.

Explaining the role of FPOs in marketing farm produces, HDO T Tungkhang advised the farmers to form FPO branches in all the villages for easy marketing.

Bordumsa-based Farmer’s Development Society president Nawngsa Singpho said that Bordumsa is an agricultural hub and is known for surplus production of agriculture and horticulture varieties.

He expressed appreciation for the KVK for encouraging the farmers to cultivate grams.