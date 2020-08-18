TRIHMS to be developed into a 750-bedded hospital

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 17: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here is being developed with the long-term plan of turning it into a 750-bedded hospital.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that the hospital will have 750 beds once the Block 2 building is ready.

“At present 350 beds are ready with the present available infrastructure. When work on Block 2 building is completed, we will have 750 beds with 30 ICU beds, 12 operation theatres, and separate trauma and emergency facilities,” said Dr Jini.

At present the TRIHMS has an intensive care unit, a neonatal intensive care unit, a surgical intensive care unit, and an operation theatre, besides other facilities.

“TRIHMS is only three years old, but we have worked hard to improve the facilities, so that our people don’t have to take the pain of going outside the state for treatment. I must credit the state government for the support,” said Dr Jini.

He said the TRIHMS is buying equipment with a long-term plan in place.

“Equipment should be bought to cater to the needs over the next 20 years. Our CT scan machine, which we bought last year, is one of the best. Most of the equipment that we are buying are high-end, keeping the future in mind,” informed Dr Jini.

He appealed to the state government to buy the best quality MRI machine.

“Even though it may cost a bit more, we should go for the best one. We have not been able to start a PG radiology course this year due to the unavailability of MRI machines,” Dr Jini said.

He also cited manpower as an issue concerning the TRIHMS.

“Many professors and experts are joining the TRIHMS but still there is a need for more quality and experienced people. We are happy to know that, through the National Health Mission, the TRIHMS will get 50 new nurses by the end of the month,” said Dr Jini. However, he added that the laboratory section of the hospital needs more equipment and investment.

“In future, if everything goes as per the plan, the TRIHMS will emerge as one of the best hospitals in the NE region. For that, we need constant support of the people and the government,” Dr Jini said.