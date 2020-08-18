Public protest in Daporijo over bad road condition

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Aug 17: Thousands of people took to the streets here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday to register their resentment over the pathetic condition of the township’s roads.

Starting from Forest Colony, the protesters marched to the DC office, shouting slogans against the administration for its alleged failure to address the public’s grievances.

Later, they placed their demands before the district administration and said that failure to meet the demands would force them to launch a “second phase of democratic movement against the district administration.”

The public here have been suffering for long due to bad road condition, unhygienic environment, poor internet connection and lack of various other basic facilities, the protesters said.