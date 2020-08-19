Bar assn disowns legal expert team

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: The Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association (GHCIPBBA) has expressed disapproval of the legal expert team, headed by Senior Additional Advocate General Kardak Ete, constituted for the proposed meeting relating to “constitutional safeguards for indigenous people of the state,” to be held on 19 August at the DK convention hall here.

“The legal expert team headed by Senior Additional Advocate General Kardak Ete for the meeting to be held on 19 August has no sanction of the GHCIPBBA as the senior additional advocate general has not consulted the bar association and the senior members” before constituting the legal team, the association stated in a release on Tuesday.

It said any legal opinions or views offered by Ete and his team at the proposed meeting would be their personal opinions and the bar association is not to be held accountable for the views expressed by them.

Following a meeting presided over by senior advocate and the bar association’s president Tayum Son, the executive members of the GHCIPBBA have been authorized to initiate “appropriate disciplinary action” against Ete for not consulting the bar association while constituting the committee representing the bar association on such an important issue.