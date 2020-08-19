MLA calls for better academic performance

BOLENG, Aug 18: Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing urged the teachers and the education department officers of his constituency to be punctual and discharge their duties with sincerity.

Presiding over a meeting here with education officers and head teachers of the Pangin assembly constituency on 14 August, the MLA sought “cooperation from all corners to improve the academic performance of the students,” and advised DDSE Talem Jamoh to take strict action against absentee teachers.

Jamoh in his address stressed on monitoring and supervising the students’ academic performance, and urged the head teachers to be punctual.

BEO (academic) Onil Taki also spoke.