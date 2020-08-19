Covid-19: State records highest single-day spike on Tue; colonies in Daporijo declared containment zones

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Arunachal recorded the highest single-day spike of 133 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with Upper Subansiri recording 65 cases in Daporijo town.

Thirteen of the total 133 are symptomatic.

The Upper Subansiri district administration has ramped up testing in the district in view of the rising positive cases. DC Kanto Danggen has issued an order declaring several colonies in Daporijo town as containment zones.

Sinyik Hall, the Rijo conference hall, and the Dumporijo inspection bungalow have been converted into Covid care centres.

In the rest of the districts, West Kameng reported 22 cases. Seventeen of them are army/central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel, four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one was reported from the community health centre in Dirang.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), 10 cases were reported from the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, three were reported from the RKM Hospital in Itanagar, two were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, and one was detected at the Kra-Daadi check gate.

In Tirap, five cases were detected among returnees from Assam and three cases were detected in KVK, Deomali.

Six army/CPMF personnel and two people – returnees from Karnataka and West Bengal – were found positive in Changlang.

Three army/CPMF personnel tested positive in Tawang.

In Shi-Yomi, a healthcare worker tested positive, besides one in the army/CPMF.

East Kameng recorded one case in a returnee from Itanagar, and one in Seppa town.

Two cases were detected at the Kimin check gate in Papum Pare district.

One case each was detected in Leparada (army/CPMF), Siang (CPMF returnee from J&K), West Siang (truck driver, at the check gate), Namsai (Assam returnee) and East Siang (Assam returnee).

Meanwhile, 55 people recovered in the state. These include 20 in East Kameng, eight in West Kameng, seven in East Siang, five in the ICR, three in Lower Siang, two each in Tawang and Changlang, and one each in West Siang, Longding and Lohit.