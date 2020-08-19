Lohit DRCHO suspended for alleged malpractice, CALSOM welcomes inquiries into cash-for-job scam

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Lohit District Reproductive & Child Health Officer (DRCHO), Dr Siang Tamut has been placed under suspension with effect from Tuesday.

The suspension comes after allegations emerged that the DRCHO was involved in a cash-for-job scam in the recruitment of nursing officers conducted recently in Lohit HQ Tezu.

The suspension order issued by the chief secretary states that disciplinary proceeding against the DRCHO “is being contemplated in connection with the acquisition of malpractice during the recruitment of nursing officer conducted recently at Tezu.”

During the period of suspension, the DRCHO shall be stationed at Tezu and shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission from the health secretary.

Ten candidates were selected as nursing officers on contractual basis after the written and skill tests on 12 August.

The result of the nursing officers’ recruitment test, declared on 14 August, has been withheld after audio clips surfaced, allegedly containing conversations between the DRCHO and candidates who were not selected.

In one audio clip, a candidate is heard alleging that one of the selected candidates had paid Rs 2 lakhs, and that she had paid the same amount but was not selected.

Another candidate says that the DRCHO had promised to help if she qualified the written test.

In another audio clip, one Bando Pertin is revealed as being the alleged broker. A candidate is heard saying that her father gave Pertin Rs 2 lakhs.

While the DRCHO has claimed innocence, the special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police has registered a suo moto case to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) has welcomed the magisterial and the SIC inquiries into the cash-for-job scam in the recruitment of nursing officers in Lohit.

The society expressed hope that the investigations would be carried out within a specific timeframe to unravel the facts and punish the guilty under the relevant sections of the law.

“The people involved in the malpractices made a mockery of the entire selection process of the contractual nursing officers. If the truth is not unearthed and the guilty persons are not punished, the public will cast aspersions on the credibility of similar recruitment process in the near future,” it said.