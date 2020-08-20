Papum Pare has highest women cancer rate, cancers related to use of tobacco highest in the NE region

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: Cancers related to use of any form of tobacco were highest in the northeastern region of the country and in higher proportions in men. This was informed in the recently released National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020.

The National Cancer Registry Programme Report is released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru.

The ICMR set up the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) in 1982. The programme is overseen by the ICMR National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru. A network of population and hospital-based cancer registries (PBCR, HBCR) systematically collect data related to cancer incidence, mortality and clinical aspects to estimate burden, trends, survival and management.

The report also states that cancer incidence rate for male population ranges from 269.4 in Aizawl, Mizoram (highest in India) to 39.5 in Osmanabad & Beed district, Maharashtra per 1,00,000 population. Similarly, the cancer incidence rate for women population ranges from 219.8 (Papum Pare district) to 49.4 (Osmanabad & Beed district) per 100,000 population.

It has also been estimated that in 2020, cancer cases in the country will be at 13.9 lakhs and likely to increase to 15.7 lakhs by 2025, based on current trends.

In 2020, tobacco-related cancers in the country are estimated to contribute 3.7 lakhs (27.1%) of the total cancer burden. Among women, breast cancers are estimated to contribute 2.0 lakhs (14.8%) and cervix cancers are estimated to contribute 0.75 lakhs (5.4%), whereas for both men and women, cancers of the gastrointestinal tract is estimated to contribute 2.7 lakhs (19.7%) of the total cancer burden.

Cancer incidence rate among women highest in Papum Pare district:

A 2014-15 report of the National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR) for Arunachal Pradesh in particular, indicated that cancer incidence rate is highest in Papum Pare district in females and second highest in males among Indian registries.

Cancer of stomach and liver are most common in men, while cancer of stomach, cervix and breast are most common in women.

Moreover, one fourth of the cancers in men were associated with the use of tobacco.

The report indicated through data collected in Naharlagun and Pasighat that around 24 percent and 12 percent of all cancers in males and females were respectively associated with the use of tobacco. Among these, proportion of lung, oesophagus and mouth were high in both sexes.

The report further suggested for appropriate prevention programme and health education to address the high burden of risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol, obesity etc.

It also advocated for improved coverage of screening for breast, cervix and oral cancer, strengthening of cancer treatment facilities particularly radiotherapy, palliative care etc. and proper reporting of cause of death for accurate mortality estimates.