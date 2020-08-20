Teacher arrested for theft

BASAR, Aug 19: The Basar police in Leparada district arrested a teacher and recovered electronic items worth Rs 2 lakh (approximately), allegedly stolen from the Basar government higher secondary school (GHSS) premises recently.

The arrested teacher was produced before the Aalo CJM, and is currently under judicial custody.

Earlier, based on the FIR lodged by Basar GHSS principal Bingam Riba on 10 August, Basar police station OC Token Dubi registered a case and launched investigation.

On further investigation the police detained a suspected teacher. The suspect confessed to stealing the goods and cutting off the CCTV cameras to avoid detection.

Later, all stolen electronic goods including projectors, CPUs, LED TV etc worth Rs 2 lakhs which were received by the school under vocational education programme were recovered. (DIPRO)