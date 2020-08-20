Oldest man of Tirap & chief of Panshumthong village Wangkap Lowang passes away

KHONSA, Aug 19: The oldest man of Tirap district, former political assistant during NEFA era and chief of Panshumthong village, Wangkap Lowang breathed his last after prolonged illness at his native village early Wednesday morning.

Late Lowang, popularly known as Tedong (Great grandfather), was the first person from the undivided Tirap district to work under the British before India’s independence. Late Lowang retired on superannuation as political assistant in the year 1981 from the DC’s office, Khonsa.

Born on 15 December, 1910 at Laptang (Longthan) village, Wangkap Lowang, son of late Wangpam Lowang, did his primary education in

Assamese medium in a private school at Joypur (Assam) and studied up to class-IX at Sadiya, and returned back home in the year 1928.

Late Lowang had worked as political jamadar for eight years (1938 – 1946) under the British government and participated in British Japanese War during 1944-1945.

After Independence, he was appointed by the Indian government as political superintendent in 1948 and later promoted to the post of political assistant in 1959 and he retired as political assistant in 1981.

He is survived by two sons, three daughters, 24 grand children, 34 great grandchildren.

His first son and former minister TL Rajkumar is on the way to Panshumthong from Bangalore.

One of his grandsons, Gautam Sawang is the DGP of Andhra Pradesh and his youngest daughter Chanyuak Rajkumari is serving as Assistant Director of Textile & Handicrafts in Tirap district.

The Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee also kept shutters down at the Khonsa Bazaar on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the departed soul of Tedong late Wangkap Lowang.

His last rites will be performed on 20 August at Pansumthong village. (DIPRO)