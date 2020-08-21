Awareness programme conducted

LUAKSIM, Aug 20: As a part of the 15th Parthenium Awareness Week (16-22 August) the Longding KVK conducted an awareness programme at Luaksim village on Wednesday, involving 42 women SHG members.

KVK Head Dr A Kirankumar Singh informed the participants about the parthenium weed and its adverse effects on crops and humans, and suggested various methods of controlling the weed.

Dr Singh said the weed can be uprooted at an early stage, dried and burned, and used for composting or vermicomposting, “which can be applied in the field for increasing the crop production and productivity.”

The KVK’s animal science specialist, Dr Tilling Tayo also spoke.