CM hails Centre’s decision to set up NRA

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centre’s decision to set up a national recruitment agency (NRA) that will conduct a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government.

The union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on Wednesday.

Hailing the decision, Khandu said, “Another landmark decision to bring transparency in governance and providing equal opportunities to all. I congratulate the prime minister for setting up the NRA. Arunachal Pradesh will greatly benefit from this reform.”

As per official sources, the NRA will conduct a common eligibility test (CET), and based on the CET score a candidate can apply for a vacancy with the respective agency. The test will be conducted for three levels: graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and matriculate (10th pass) candidates.

To make it easier for candidates, examination centres would be set up in every district of the country. Special focus would be on creating examination infrastructure in the 117 ‘aspirational districts’.

Khandu said that the move would benefit poor candidates, as in the present system they have to appear for multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies. They have to incur expenditure on examination fees, travel, boarding, lodging and other things. The single examination is expected to reduce the financial burden on such candidates.

“A single eligibility test would significantly reduce the recruitment cycle as recruitment would be now based on CET scores,” the chief minister said.

On an average 2.5 crore to 3 crore aspirants appear for about 1.25 lakh vacancies in the central government every year. (CM’s PR Cell)