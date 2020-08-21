DC inspects agriculture fields under MOVCD

ROING, Aug 20: Deputy Commissioner Mitali Namchoom on Thursday inspected the agriculture fields cultivated by the farmers’ interest groups under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development (MOVCD) programme implemented by the agriculture department here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district.

The DC, accompanied by DAO M Lego, ADO J Ete and progressive farmers Ravi Mihu, Josep Pertin, Ojing Kartek and Tarik Modi, visited the large-scale ginger fields in Jia, Bolung and Parbuk.

The DC also visited the custom hiring centre and office of the LDV Organic Ginger Producer Company (LDVOGPC) Ltd, a farmers-producers company (FPC), in Rayeng village, as well as the collection centre in Roing.

She handed over the keys of a tractor and a multi-utility vehicle, Tata Xenon, from the custom hiring centre to LDVOGPC MD Gagan Perying.

Interacting with farmers, Namchoom encouraged them to grow organic crops as they fetch higher prices in the market. She said organic farming “will not only be beneficial for the health of the consumers but also help to maintain soil fertility, besides maintaining a healthy ecosystem.”

The DC sought information regarding the stock position of the FPC and “further revenue generation programmes.”

Perying apprised the team of the revenue generation policy through the custom hiring centre and the strategy for marketing the surplus ginger produce.

Sikkim State Cooperative Supply & Marketing Federation Ltd service provider Bhaskar Gohain informed that three trucks of consignments have already been marketed by the FPC through the SIMFED market linkage to a Bangalore-based company.

He also informed that a set of computer will be provided to the FPC. (DIPRO)