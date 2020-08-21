CM mourns former PA Wangkap Lowang’s demise

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has mourned the demise of former political assistant (PA) and chief of Panshumthong village, Wangkap Lowang.

Lowang, father of former minister TL Rajkumar, breathed his last at the age of 110, after a prolonged illness, at his residence in Pansumthong village in Tirap district on Wednesday.

In a condolence letter, Khandu described Lowang as one among the first-generation officers from the region to have attended school in the Assamese medium.

Born in Laptang (Longthan) village in December 1910, Lowang worked as a political jamadar under the political officer during the British regime for eight years, and also participated in the British-Japanese War in 1944-45. Post independence, he was appointed as political superintendent in 1948 and was promoted to the post of PA in 1959. He served the state in the same capacity till his retirement in 1981.

“In his demise, our state has lost a first generation officer,” the CM said, and offered condolences to the bereaved family. “May the soul of one of the pioneers of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode,” Khandu said. (CM’s PR Cell)