DSE directs school heads to adhere to prescribed fees structure

ITANAGAR, Aug 20: The director of secondary education (DSE) has directed all principals/headmasters of government higher secondary and secondary schools of the state to strictly adhere to the government-prescribed fees structure.

The schools have been directed to charge Rs 120 as school fund fee for Classes 9-12, Rs 100 for the AISS/AISSC (internal) board examination fee for Classes 9-11, Rs 100 for the CBSE’s online processing fee for Classes 9-11, “and the CBSE-prescribed fees as applicable, which shall be collected at the time of CBSE notification on online registration.”

“No other fee beyond the government prescribed is permissible for this academic session 2020-21 as there shall be less possibility of co-curricular activities during the current year in the schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the DSE’s order read.

Further, schools, colleges and educational and coaching institutes will remain closed till 31 August, as per the 29 July order of the union home affairs ministry.

The CBSE fees structure for Classes 9 and 11 for the 2019-20 session was Rs 300 for registration and an additional Rs 100 as sports fee.

The CBSE fee for Class 10 (five subjects, without practicals) was Rs 1,500; it was Rs 2,300 for Class 12 humanities (five subjects), Rs 2,450 for Class 12 science (five subjects, four with practicals), and Rs 2,450 for Class 12 commerce (five subjects).

The fees for six subjects, subjects with practicals, and migration certificates varied from class to class and the three streams.