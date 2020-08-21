NNP FD office area declared containment zone, Deban sealed

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Aug 20: A staffer of the Namdapha National Park (NNP) who left the field director’s (FD) office here in Changlang district on 19 August tested Covid-19 positive in Likabali, in Lower Siang district, on Thursday, following which the FD office colony here has been declared as a containment zone.

The order has been issued by the Changlang district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav has also ordered complete sealing of the tourist lodge complex in Deban.

Intensive testing will be carried out in these areas.