RGU hosts nat’l webinar on NEP-2020

RONO HILLS, Aug 20: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh said that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 would “identify and enhance the unique capabilities of each student and (ensure) their holistic development.”

Singh said this on Thursday in the inaugural session of a two-day national webinar on ‘National Education Policy- 2020 – A way forward’, which is being organized by the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here.

“The NEP reiterates equity and inclusion, and it paves the way for creativity, critical thinking skills and life skills, in addition to respect for locality and diversity,” the UGC chairman said.

“NEP-2020 promotes multilingualism and removes language barriers,” Singh said, and highlighted the significance of the policy with regard to “multidisciplinary education, flexibility, radical reforms in curriculum, internationalization, and sustainable development.”

The NEP contains radical reforms to bring quality and integrity into the education system from early childhood care education to higher education, Singh said, adding that the new policy would revamp the structure of education, pedagogy, assessment, and student support.

“Under the policy, research, teaching, collaboration and faculty-student exchange with high quality foreign institutions will be facilitated,” he added.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address said that NEP-2020 “could transform India as an equitable and vibrant knowledge society through provision of high quality education to all.”?

The VC said that the NEP could “enhance conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in changing the world through appropriate curriculum and pedagogy, and could develop knowledge, skills, values and disposition that support commitment to human rights, sustainable development, living and global wellbeing.”

Among others, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, Prof Elizabeth Hangsing, and Prof PK Acharya from the university’s education department spoke during the inaugural session.

Later, New Delhi-based NIEPA vice chancellor Prof NV Varghese delivered a lecture on ‘NEP-2020: Implementation and operational strategies’. ?

The NEIPA’s senior UID advisor, Prof Ramachandra spoke on ‘NEP-2020: Transformative initiatives in school education’, and Prof SM Sungoh from the NEHU’s (Meghalaya) education department delivered a lecture on ‘NEP-2020: Flexibility approaches in higher education’.