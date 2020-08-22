ITANAGAR, Aug 21: Health Secretary P Parthiban has informed that 40 percent of the Covid-19 cases in the state are in the armed forces. Speaking to the press here on Friday, Parthiban said the state government is extending all possible help to the armed forces.

“Whenever they enter the state, the tests are done free of cost by the state government. The Covid care centre and the dedicated Covid hospital are all open to the paramilitary forces,” said Parthiban.

He said submitting to antigen test at the entry gate, along with five days of home quarantine or institutional quarantine are compulsory for the people entering the state from other states of the country.

“The health department will not compromise with the standard operating procedure,” the CS said.

He said the state government has ordered one lakh more antigen test kits, and they are expected to arrive within the next few days.

“In the month of July, 1,50,000 antigen test kits were purchased directly from the company and distributed to various districts. At present, 50,000 kits are available with us. These kits are directly coming from South Korea through ICMR-approved companies,” the health secretary informed.

He said there has been a delay in the arrival of the kits because of rising demand across the country.

Parthiban informed that the DCHC in Midpu and the dedicated Covid-19 hospital at the MLA apartments are functioning in full swing.

“Two patients with mild symptoms are admitted at the Midpu DCHC, and 12 patients with serious cases are currently admitted at the dedicated Covid-19 hospital,” said the secretary.