MLA sad over capital’s ranking among dirtiest cities

ITANAGAR, Aug 21: Local MLA Techi Kaso has expressed sadness over Itanagar being ranked 7th among the 10 dirtiest cities of the country in the category of below 10 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan-2020.

Speaking to the press here on Friday, Kaso said “there are some official issues because of which the functioning of the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) has been affected.”

The news of Itanagar being ranked as the 7th dirtiest city comes amid reports that the staff of the IMC are not receiving salaries, and that there is shortage of funds to pay for fuel for the garbage collection trucks.

Kaso said there is a need for better coordination, so that the functioning of the IMC improves. “I have raised concern with the authorities over various issues concerning the IMC. Hopefully, the situation will improve,” he said.

However, he added that garbage collection is affected during the monsoon because of bad road condition.

Kaso also said he is trying to revive the solid waste management plant in Chimpu.