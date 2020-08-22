60 fresh Covid-19 cases; health dept meets orgs

ITANAGAR, Aug 21: Arunachal recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total active cases to 996. (Full details in chart.)

Of the 11 districts that reported positive cases, the Itanagar capital region detected 14 cases, including six at the Banderdewa check gate and six at a paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar.

Changlang reported 11 cases, including nine in Namdapha Reserve Forest Colony in Miao.

West Kameng recorded 10 cases, which includes seven primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier and three CPMF personnel. West Kameng has the highest number of positive cases in the state with 165 active cases.

All five positive cases in East Siang and three in Tawang are CPMF personnel.

Of the sixty, 57 are asymptomatic while three are symptomatic.

Thirty-two persons were discharged on Friday in seven districts, including 16 in East Kameng, and four each in West Kameng and Lower Siang.

Meanwhile, the health department met representatives of CBOs, NGOs and student unions of the state.

The participants discussed the option of home-isolation for asymptomatic positive Covid-19 cases after fulfilling the eligibility criteria; incorporation of the revised national discharge policy; and introducing charging nominal fees for laboratory tests.

The report of the proceedings of the meeting will be submitted to the government for making policy decisions at the earliest, said State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa.

Joint Secretary Health, Mamta Riba, acknowledged the contributions of all the participants in helping the state to manage and deal with the Covid-19 situation.

541 tests conducted in ICR on Fri

Fourteen people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Friday. Altogether 541 tests were conducted.

Informing about this, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme said that till now 48,617 tests, including antigen, RT-PCR and TrueNat, have been carried out in the ICR.

As of now, there are 128 active cases in the ICR.

The DMO informed that all the people coming from outside the state are being tested at the Banderdewa check gate.

“Even paramilitary forces coming for law and order duty are being tested. The people on inter-district movement are not tested, as per the SOP,” he added.