AYUSH medical & food supplement store inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 21: Health Services Director Dr M Lego on Friday inaugurated the AYUSH medical and food supplement store at the Arunachal Pradesh Consumers Cooperative Forum Complex near the supermarket here.

AYUSH medicines, food supplements/immunity boosting products, including turmeric powder manufactured by the AYUSH drugs manufacturing unit at the health services directorate complex here, will be available for sale at the store.

Dr Lego commended the initiative of Deputy Director of Health Services (ISM) Dr Innya Lingu and his team for making locally produced AYUSH medicines and immunity boosting products available for the public to buy.

Cooperative Society Managing Director B Bole, and officers and staffs of the health services directorate and the AYUSH Cooperative Society were present at the inauguration.