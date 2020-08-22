FDP on health interventions concludes

RONO HILLS, Aug 21: The five-day online faculty development programme (FDP) on the theme ‘Health interventions for fit and prosperous India’, organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s physical education department, concluded here on Friday.

Renowned experts from across the country, including the dean of the Guwahati (Assam)-based regional centre of the LNIPE, Gwalior, Prof Biswajit Basumatary, Prof BC Kapri from the BHU, Varanasi, Prof Jayashree Acharya from the National Sports University, Manipur, and Prof Ashish Phulkar from the LNIPE, Gwalior, delivered lectures on various topics over the course of the five days.

On the concluding day, the importance of sports for enhancement of mental and physical health was discussed. This was followed by a session on ‘Inter-relationship between citizen’s health and nation’s economy’, during which the importance of health in policy planning was discussed.

The five-day programme featured lectures on topics such as ‘Relevance of physical education and sports in new education policy’, ‘Fitness for all’, ‘Happy hormones for happy life’, and ‘Proper use of nutrition for management of lifestyle diseases’.

Altogether 221 participants attended the programme.